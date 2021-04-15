PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PPD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

PPD stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,316. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. PPD has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $80,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after buying an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

