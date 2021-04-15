PPD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,612% compared to the average volume of 275 call options.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846.

Get PPD alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,119,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.07.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.