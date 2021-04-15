PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.02.

PPG Industries stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $156.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

