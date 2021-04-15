PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30, RTT News reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.15-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.97. 1,825,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.67. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

