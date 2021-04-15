PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,744.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,744 ($22.79) and last traded at GBX 1,738 ($22.71), with a volume of 9509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,652 ($21.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98. The firm has a market cap of £736.24 million and a P/E ratio of -9.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,531.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.30.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

