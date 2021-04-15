PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Short Interest Update

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.45. 41,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

