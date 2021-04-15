PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

