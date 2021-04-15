PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.71

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.71 and traded as high as C$14.31. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$14.13, with a volume of 429,835 shares traded.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.55.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 102.39.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.74%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.