Precision Drilling (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($2.63) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$33.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$8.00 and a 12-month high of C$36.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

