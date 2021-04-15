Precision Drilling (PDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDS stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

