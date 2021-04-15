Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.07.

Shares of TSE PD traded up C$1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.43. 127,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$36.18. The stock has a market cap of C$458.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.12.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -5.7030796 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

