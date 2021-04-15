Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$32.50. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.07.

Shares of PD stock traded up C$1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.12. The stock has a market cap of C$458.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$8.00 and a 12-month high of C$36.18.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -5.7030796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

