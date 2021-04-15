Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90. 5,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 226,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $396,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

