PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Tops $13.24 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. PressOne has a total market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $17,194.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.51 or 0.00729311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.19 or 0.05770040 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.