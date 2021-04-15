Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.81. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 25,784 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

About Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

