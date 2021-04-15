Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,081 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Athene by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

