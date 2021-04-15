Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,843 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Greif worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Greif by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEF opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

