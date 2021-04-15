Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $19,122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 128,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

