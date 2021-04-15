Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,539,000 after acquiring an additional 126,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,950 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,735,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

