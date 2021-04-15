Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 10,324 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Simmons First National worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

