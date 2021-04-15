Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 43,301 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $2,789,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,624 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

