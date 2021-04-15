Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

