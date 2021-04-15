Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,085 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bandwidth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,993 shares of company stock worth $2,061,993. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.