Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,101 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after buying an additional 104,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after buying an additional 87,633 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

