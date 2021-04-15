Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,301 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

