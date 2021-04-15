PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $216,478.36 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $216,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,052. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

