Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Increases Dividend to €0.34 Per Share

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of €0.34 ($0.39) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PEY stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of £8.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.58. Princess Private Equity has a 12-month low of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.10.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

