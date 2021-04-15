Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,461 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Banner worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Banner by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

