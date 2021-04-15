Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,981 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,981 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of People’s United Financial worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after buying an additional 634,238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after buying an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in People’s United Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 602,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,767,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 462,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

