PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $21.82 million and $590,811.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,885,240 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

