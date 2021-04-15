ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBYA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,845,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,631,203. ProBility Media has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

