Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.50

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $112.36, with a volume of 2527950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.66.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Prologis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.