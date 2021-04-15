PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of PROS worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRO. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

Get PROS alerts:

In related news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $271,854.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,454.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $169,138.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,842.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,874 shares of company stock worth $837,439. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.