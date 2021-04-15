Prosper (PROS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.67 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00004905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00277103 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

