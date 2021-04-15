Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 500,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PROSY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 378,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,467. Prosus has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

