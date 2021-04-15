Proton (XPR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $600,791.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Proton has a market cap of $76.00 million and approximately $600,791.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

