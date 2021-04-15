Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.35

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.35 and traded as high as $17.08. Provident Financial shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 25,126 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $124.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In related news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

