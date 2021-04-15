Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of FPLPY opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.