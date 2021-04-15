PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of PSB opened at $160.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.04. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $106.79 and a 12-month high of $162.28.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
