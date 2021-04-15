PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of PSB opened at $160.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.04. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $106.79 and a 12-month high of $162.28.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.