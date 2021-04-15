PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stake Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 146.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,111.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,968 shares of company stock worth $683,426 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

