Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and $839,296.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001661 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00059840 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

