Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,529.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

