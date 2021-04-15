Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Puma alerts:

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 3,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,786. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.