Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.65 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $73,512.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00270840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.92 or 0.00741816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,474.40 or 0.99775268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.30 or 0.00854016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

