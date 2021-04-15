Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PRCNF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 17,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,474. Pure Global Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Pure Global Cannabis

Pure Global Cannabis Inc produces cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company provides cannabis products, such as dried flower, cannabis oils, soft gels and capsules, seedlings and clones, vape pen cartridges, topicals, sublingual strip/spray, transdermal patch, and edibles and beverages, as well as wellness products.

