PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

PRTC traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,845. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 210.75 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 408.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.97.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

