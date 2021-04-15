PutinCoin (PUT) Price Up 172.9% Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $377,169.79 and $388.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 172.9% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,518.17 or 1.00153957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00152664 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

