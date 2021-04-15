Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of PMM stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
