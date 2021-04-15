Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $18.16 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $18.16 or 0.00029186 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $34,759.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00295106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.00733607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.32 or 0.99027744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.01 or 0.00853594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

