Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

NYSE:CLR opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

